A recent data analysis published by a blog called Your Local Security took a dive into how phobia's vary across America. In order to come up with a state-by-state breakdown, they did some research on which phobias were being Googled the most in each state across the country.
As you might expect, several usual suspects made the cut. Arizonans were most afraid of heights, Texans were most afraid of blood, and Wyomingites (had to Google that one) were most afraid of clowns. Kansans feared snakes, South Carolinians feared spiders, and West Virginians are afraid of the dark.
Much like the six aforementioned states, most states shared in being most afraid of something that really isn't that scary. Very rarely do people face negative consequences due to snakes, spiders, and clowns. However, when it comes to Colorado, the greatest fear is a bit heavier – the fear of failure.
That's right – according to Google searches, Coloradans fear failure more than anything else – and we're not alone. Nine other states also share this top fear with the Centennial State, making it the most commonly shared fear uncovered in the data analysis.
A few odd fears also made the cut. Those in the District of Columbia were the only state to fear social media the most. Only Montanans were most afraid of humans and only Utahns were deemed most afraid of needles. Two states were most afraid of holes – Hawaii and New Mexico. It was also found that the most common fear in seven states was water – you know, that thing we need to survive – with one state being entirely landlocked (Kentucky).
So, there you have it – while some states seem to hang on to somewhat irrational fears, Coloradans seem to latch onto something that's a bit more real.
Why do you think that's the case? Let us know in the comments.
See the full data analysis here.
