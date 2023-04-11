The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has recently announced that it is looking to fill wildland firefighter positions ahead of Colorado's fire season.
"A career in wildland fire offers unique opportunities to work in beautiful places and create lifelong friendships," the post said.
The bureau is looking to hire entry-level wildland firefighters, also referred to as GS-03 Forestry Aid.
According to the job description, wildland firefighters carry out a number of responsibilities including, "[...] developing a working knowledge of fire suppression and fuels management techniques, practices, and terminology; [they] may assist in more specialized assignments such as backfire and burnout, mobile and stationary engine attack."
The bureau is also hiring GS-04 forestry technician wildland firefighters. This position requires a bit more experience, and requires applicants to have an understanding of specialized firefighting tools. Responsibilities include tree falling, backfire, and burnout operations.
For both positions, applicants must be at least 18-year-old, and be able to pass a drug test in order to be considered for the job.
Find more information here.
