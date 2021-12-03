A blizzard warning has been activated for Hawaii's big island summits on Friday, December 3, while Colorado continues to have notably dry weather.
According to the National Weather Service, up to 12 inches of snow is expected to fall in Hawaii with winds gusting up to 100 miles per hour, with the warning set to last through Sunday morning.
Meanwhile, Colorado skies are expected to stay clear for the next few days, with Denver officially hitting its third longest snowless streak ever recorded – 225 days (set after no snow on December 2). According to KDVR, the longest snowless streak for Denver is 235 days, set in 1887, and the second longest snowless streak is 227 days, set in 1888. It's looking like Denver will at least beat the second-longest snowless streak, with no snow on the radar for Denver through the weekend.
Each day that Denver fails to get snow also tacks on a day to the city's 'latest first snow' record, which was beaten in late November.
The next chance of snow in Colorado comes on Tuesday, followed by a chance of snow on Friday, according to OpenSnow.com. Denver is not expected to get snow in either of these waves.
