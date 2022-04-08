It's springtime in the Rockies and, as most Coloradans would expect, the wintery weather isn't over quite yet.
According to the National Weather Service, at least two more chances for snow are expected over the next week.
The first chance for snow comes on Saturday night in the mountains. This first round of snow probably won't result in more than a couple inches of accumulation, specifically on some of the higher elevation peaks and ridges.
The next big "potentially significant" storm to keep on the radar is set to hit next Tuesday and Wednesday. If what the National Weather Service is calling the 'worst case scenario' occurs, blizzard conditions and damaging winds are expected. The forecast for that storm has yet to solidify, with a chance that the storm misses much of Colorado by shifting north. Should that storm hit hard, it could impact much of the Denver metro and central mountain areas.
The report during that time for Colorado Springs shows an increase in precipitation from Sunday through Wednesday, with snow expected on peaks and rain in lower elevation areas.
Along Colorado's western slope, no winter-weather related 'hazardous weather outlook' forecasts have been issued.
Over the week or so, gusty winds are expected periodically throughout Colorado, increasing fire risk. Red flag warnings may be issued.
Colorado's snowpack is currently at 90 percent of the to-date median, with more than 80 percent of the state in drought. Read more about that here.
Find more information about weather-related alerts on the National Weather Service website.
