If you've been living in Colorado for long, you know November marks the season of blinding sunlight during morning commutes. Colorado Department of Transportation has issued a warning about likely safety closures due to bright glares drastically reducing visibility on some roads around the state.
One heavily trafficked road that causes problems year after year is I-70, particularly for those on eastbound lanes in the Floyd Hill area. This roughly four-mile stretch, east of Idaho Springs, gets hit with an intense sun glare from sunrise to about 8:30 AM from November through February. Those along the Floyd Hill route should anticipate slower traffic speeds and potential closures, which result in a detour.
Those traveling in parts of Colorado where sun glares are common should do several things to make their drive safer, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
Changing the time you're on the road is the first, most obvious solution. If you're unable to do that, a few other things can help.
Make sure both the inside and outside of your windshield is clean and double-check that you've got plenty of windshield wiper fluid.
Make sure you've got a good pair of sunglasses to help shade the scene and reduce glare.
Avoid slamming on the brakes when blinded by the sun, instead opting to let off the accelerator, slowing down more gradually. Remember, those behind you are likely experiencing the same issue and that slamming on the brakes could result in a collision.
It's also important to stay up-to-date with road conditions. When sun glare is particularly bad, the Colorado Department of Transportation may post about it. Follow them on Twitter and check for conditions on COtrip.org.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
The early blinding sun glare is just another reason we need to stop the time change in November and leave Colorado set to DST. We need more sunshine per day, not less, for many reasons. First, no one wants it dark at 4:30 PM. Drivers are less alert returning home after a day's work and in the dark does not help. I wonder if accidents increase due to the lack daytime visibility, not just the seasonal road conditions? And, more daylight is a progressive move towards climate change and the use of solar panels. As well, people are more active before sunset; just imagine more time on the slopes and trails! There are so many pros for DST year round. It's an obsolete tradition that serves no one well. I hope we see this change in CO soon.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.