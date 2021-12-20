It's no surprise that the Frisco Adventure Park tubing hill is already fully booked with reservations through January 3, 2022 – the destination offers one of the coolest 'off-the-slopes' winter experiences in Colorado, after all.
The Frisco Adventure Park, found at roughly 9,000 feet of elevation and surrounded by mountain peaks, is home to a large tubing hill with multiple lanes offering different experiences – some sending riders down the hill with more speed while other lanes are mellower. With lanes that stretch 1,200 feet – nearly a quarter-mile long – each ride is more than just a short slide.
One big benefit of tubing at a destination like this is the on-site surface lift. This makes it much easier to get back to the top of the hill with gear, making tubing a practical activity for the entire family, while avoiding a situation where younger children (or a helpful parent) may struggle with dragging a sled to the top of the hill again and again.
If you're interested in checking out this experience, it'll set you back $32 to $36 dollars per hour, depending on the day. Full-day passes are also available for $40 to $45. Open hours vary, with the hill closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
COVID-19 safety policies are in place, including an indoor mask requirement. It's also requested that tubers arrive at least 15 minutes early to fill out necessary paperwork and for mandatory viewing of a safety video. All riders must be 36 inches tall and can't be impaired while tubing, regardless of their age.
Find more information about booking a reservation here.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.