Colorado users of popular websites like Reddit and Facebook have been sharing their surprise in recent days as they've uncovered black widow spiders around their property. While spiders don't get much attention when it comes to Colorado's dangerous wildlife species, this venomous arachnid shouldn't be overlooked.
A 2022 9News report noted that black widow sightings seemed to be on the rise last year. Spring can be a common time to encounter these spiders, as items and spaces left relatively dormant over the winter months are used once again.
Over the last couple days, one Denver Redditor shared images of a black widow that was encountered while servicing a sprinkler system and another shared images of a spider on what appears to be gardening tools.
Black widows tend to be found in dark, secluded spaces that offer protection, such as boxes, closets, and cluttered spaces.
While black widows do have a dangerous bite, bites are uncommon and deaths due to their bite are rare. Bites can be more dangerous to children, elderly, and pets compared to human adults.
In Colorado, the western widow, Latrodectus hesperus, is the dominant species, compared to the Latrodectus mactans, which is considered the 'true' black widow and is found in the eastern and southern United States. Black widows are best identified by a red hourglass-shaped pattern on their underside.
If black widows are found on your property, the safest option is to contact a professional for advice about your specific case. Sometimes this includes extermination, especially if the spider is found in a space where the likelihood of a bite is high and in cases where many black widows are present.
If bitten by a black widow, seek medical help immediately.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.