Bitter cold temperatures were recorded across Colorado overnight on Saturday, with several places dipping below zero degrees, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
"Antero Reservoir in Park County recorded a low temperature of -35°F overnight. This is their coldest overnight low since January 12th of 2021!" the NWS said in a tweet on Sunday morning.
The table below show a few other locations that dropped below zero before 9 PM on Saturday night.
Much of state will be warming up to more average temperatures this week, the NWS forecasts.
"Under mostly sunny skies, the cold airmass will continue to mix out today, with near normal high temperatures expected this afternoon," the NWS said in a weather outlook on Sunday.
On Monday and Tuesday winds will get up to 60 MPH with 75 MPH wind gusts possible over the higher mountains and the Front Range Foothills.
"Snow is likely in the mountains Tuesday through Thursday, and a period of snow is also likely on the plains late Wednesday or Wednesday night. Snow will likely return to the mountains again on Saturday," the NWS forecasts.
Editor's Note: All weather statements are subject to change.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.