Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off.
According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.
Officials found a stranded loon in Gunnison last week, far from any body of water that was large enough for it to regain flight. Officer Nick Gallowich collected it in a crate and took it to Blue Mesa Reservoir for release, with this spot being a good place for it to go airborne once again.
Soon, it will be headed to the Gulf of Mexico during its annual migration.
