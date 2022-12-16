A loon released onto Blue Mesa Reservoir. Photo Credit: CPW.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off.

According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.

Officials found a stranded loon in Gunnison last week, far from any body of water that was large enough for it to regain flight. Officer Nick Gallowich collected it in a crate and took it to Blue Mesa Reservoir for release, with this spot being a good place for it to go airborne once again.

Soon, it will be headed to the Gulf of Mexico during its annual migration.

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

