According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) that's been ravaging Colorado's bird population has now been linked to the death of a black bear and a mountain lion.
HPAI cases have been discovered in several free-range wildlife species. In addition to the black bear and mountain lion, the disease has been locally detected in a skunk. The disease has also killed thousands of wild birds across the US, with this strain first confirmed among wild geese in northwest Colorado in March of 2022.
In the case of the black bear, it was observed having seizures. It was euthanized on October 8 and frozen until it could be tested in a lab, which revealed a positive result for HPAI testing.
Meanwhile, the infected mountain lion was found dead near the city of Gunnison on January 15. It had necrosis in the liver and bronchointerstitial pneumonia – two symptoms commonly observed in domestic cats that contract the disease. Testing later revealed that this lion had HPAI.
Elsewhere in the US, HPAI has been confirmed in other mammals, including bobcats, coyotes, foxes, and raccoons. It's even been detected in a dolphin. Generally, other species contract the disease by consuming sick or dead birds that were infected.
HPAI can infect people, though symptoms are typically mild. Pets are also at risk, making it important to keep animals away from dead or sick birds. Concern over the disease getting passed to humans and pets led the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment to issue a warning about touching deceased animals that may be found in parks in late January.
According to a February 8 update from the CDC, this strain of H5N1 bird flu has been detected in at least 6,111 wild birds with at least one case in every state. Meanwhile, more than 58 million poultry animals have been affected, with outbreaks reported among poultry populations in 47 states. It's also worth noting that it's likely many more wild birds have contracted HPAI than are included in official reports, as this is difficult to monitor given the roaming nature of these animals.
While this map hasn't been updated to show recent Colorado mammalian cases, other cases of mammalian infection of HPAI around the country can be found here.
