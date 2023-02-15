Greyounds 3 of 7 Photo Credit: DPLight (iStock).

A bill has been proposed in Colorado that would prohibit wagering on simulcast greyhound races. While current law prohibits racing greyhounds in Colorado, residents can still bet on races conducted at out-of-state tracks.

Proposed in early January, HB23-1041 seeks to close the loophole that was created when greyhound racing was banned locally in Colorado but betting on the sport remotely wasn't.

Greyhound racing hasn't taken place in Colorado since 2008, formally banned in 2014 with a bill signed by Governor John Hickenlooper. According to CBS News, $250 million was spent on greyhound racing in Colorado in 1999, which dropped to $15 million by 2008.

"Current law prohibits racing of greyhounds in Colorado; however, it is legal to wager on greyhound races that are conducted at out-of-state race tracks and simulcast for viewing in off-track betting venues in Colorado. The bill makes it unlawful in Colorado to wager on any race of greyhounds that is conducted at, and simulcast from, a track that is outside of Colorado," reads the Bill Summary.

The text of the bill can be found here.

(8) comments

yawningreyhound
yawningreyhound

Having rescued 18 of these amazing dogs, yes, I would support banning betting. Why continue to support this cruel bloodsport?

Report Add Reply
EJ
EJ

Betting on greyhound racing just props up a cruel and inhumane industry that the people overwhelmingly do not support. Every dollar being wagered in Colorado is going into some other state's coffers. Close the loophole, end racing, and save Colorado dollars.

Report Add Reply
sherry
sherry

I support HB23-1041 wholeheartedly. Colorado banned greyhound racing because of the cruelties inflicted on these vulnerable dogs. Why would Colorado citizens want to support their suffering elsewhere? Ban simulcasting dog racing!

Report Add Reply
Gerald B
Gerald B

More nanny state command and control

Report Add Reply
sherry
sherry

Rather, a sign of humane stewardship of animals

Report Add Reply
Lyle
Lyle

It's a stupid bill just like banning greyhound racing in Colorado was stupid.

Report Add Reply
sherry
sherry

49 states disagree with you!

Report Add Reply
Mtorello
Mtorello

I 100% approve of this bill! Greyhound Racing should be banned entirely. Its cruel and inhumane. Animals are NOT entertainment. #petsnotbets

Report Add Reply

