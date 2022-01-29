A bike shop in Colorado Springs was burglarized at 11:36 PM on Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Officers responded to the scene at the 3900 block of east Bijou Street, after the businesses' alarm system went of just before midnight.
Upon arrival, officers were not able to locate a suspect.
"At least one bicycle stolen from the business was found staged nearby," a release from the Colorado Springs Police Department said.
An investigation into this incident is underway. Anyone with information is being asked to contact detectives at 719-444-7270.
