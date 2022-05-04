Vail City Council has made their decision when it comes to Vail Resorts and a local herd of bighorn sheep – and those in support of the company's affordable employee housing development plan aren't too happy.
During the Vail Town Council meeting on Wednesday night, the town council voted to condemn a 23-acre parcel of land in East Vail where Vail Resorts sought to construct affordable employee housing. According to Vail Daily, 93 sheep were found on the 5.4-acre portion of the parcel where housing would be developed for 165 resort employees.
The vote was four to three, giving the town the right to seize the land and block the $17 million project.
The key concern related to the bighorn sheep is that development of the parcel, found along I-70, would infringe on part of the herd's winter range.
Vail Resorts discovered they owned the land in 2016, with the land previously thought to be owned by the state. Since the discovery, the process to develop the land has been lengthy and, at times, controversial.
The lack of affordable housing continues to be a serious problem in Colorado's high country, making it very difficult on resort employees to live where they work.
While Vail Resorts made headway in terms of increasing employee wages this year, raising minimum wage to $20 an hour for resort employees, the housing crunch will still be felt next season.
Some critics of the decision to block Vail's development of the land believe that the underlying reason the vote ended up how it did was a hesitancy to allow more affordable housing opportunities into the notably wealthy local community.
"The Town of Vail has not attempted to block any of the new home construction, or condemn any of the more than 100 luxury homes, in the same sheep habitat. Instead, the Town of Vail has only singled out land approved for affordable housing for condemnation," said Bill Rock, executive vice president of Vail Resorts, following the decision.
Most of those in support of the decision believe the move is important for protecting the bighorn sheep herd and preventing further human interference with local wildlife.
Vail Resorts will likely fight the ruling.
The full statement from Bill Rock, Executive Vice President of Vail Resorts, can be found below:
"Our company is deeply saddened and disappointed to see the Town of Vail choose to condemn land for an approved affordable housing development. We relied in good faith on the Town's 2019 approval of this housing after an exhaustive public review process. The Town then partnered with us to defend that approval in court in 2020. We greatly appreciated their partnership and collaboration trough that entire process and the project is shovel-ready now. The Town Council's decision today is a complete reversal of their actions of just two years ago. The Town of Vail has not attempted to block any of the new home construction, or condemn any of the more than 100 luxury homes, in the same sheep habitat. Instead, the Town of Vail has only singled out land approved for affordable housing for condemnation. The action of the Town Council today is unprecedented in Colorado. It is unprecedented for a municipality to use the power of eminent domain to block affordable housing."
More information about this topic can be found on the Vail Town Council Media page. At time of publishing, the most recent town council meeting was not uploaded, though it will likely be uploaded soon.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
This isn’t about bighorn sheep. It’s the gentry not wanting the peasants sleeping near the manor.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.