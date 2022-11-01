Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) are investigating a poaching incident involving a desert bighorn sheep near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction, according to a Tuesday news release.
Wildlife officers responded to the scene on Monday, after receiving a report from a climber who spotted the dead animal. They determined that it had been shot and killed at least 24 hours earlier. The officers were also able to recover a rifle bullet from behind the front shoulder of the ram. An investigation into the incident is underway.
“The ram was shot and left there with nothing removed from it,” said CPW wildlife officer Kevin Duckett in the release.
“There is a desert bighorn sheep hunting season in that unit, but it does not start until Nov. 1, and this ram was killed out of season and left to rot.”
According to CPW, the ram had a ⅝ to ¾ curl of its horns, meaning that the poacher could be facing serious penalties including fines that cost $25,000 or higher.
"Willful destruction of a big-game animal is a felony in Colorado and can result in a lifetime suspension of hunting and fishing privileges. Convictions could result in fines and jail time, depending on the charge," the release said.
CPW is seeking help from the public to identify a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact CPW at 970-275-3556 or kevin.duckett@state.co.us.
“Desert bighorn sheep are pretty limited, and CPW offers very limited opportunities for hunting these sheep,” Duckett said. “This act of poaching takes away from sportspersons.”
