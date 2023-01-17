Don't take the forecast lightly, Denverites – tonight is likely to bring the biggest January snowstorm to hit the Mile High City in over 30 years.
According to the National Weather Service, those in downtown Denver should expect about eight inches of snow tonight into tomorrow morning, with a high-end forecast of 13 inches. The most recent time a January storm dropped more than eight inches of snow in Denver over the course of 24 hours was in 1992, when 13.8 inches of snow fell on January 7. If eight inches of snow does end up falling, it would be tied for the 7th-largest 'one day' January snow total for the city (tying January 24, 1921). None of Denver's 10 largest one-day January snowfalls have taken place since 1992, with the 10th-largest one-day January snowfall dropping 7 inches on January 26, 1944. Data goes back to 1882.
Meanwhile, several other Colorado cities should expect even more snow. Holyoke should get hit with about 11 inches, while Byers, Castle Rock, Kiowa, Winter Park, and Julesberg are expected to get 10.
Snow is expected to start falling as the late afternoon hits, ramping up into the evening. The Tuesday night commute could get dicey on the Front Range, with impacts also likely to be present into Wednesday morning.
Further south on the I-25 corridor, Colorado Springs is likely to get six inches of snow, with Pueblo looking at about one inch.
Travel should be avoided during this time. Those traveling should pack their trunk with safety essentials to use in the event of stranding.
