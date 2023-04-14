If you think that you've ever seen Bigfoot in the Colorado wilderness, you're not alone. In fact, the elusive Sasquatch has reportedly been spotted more than 100 times in the state.
This weekend, Bigfoot fanatics from around Colorado and beyond are invited to celebrate the beast at the 2023 Estes Park Big Foot Days.
"The free outdoor festival will feature live appearances and talks from the Bigfoot TV celebrities, live music, axe throwing, inflatable games, craft and food vendors, a Bigfoot calling contest, Bigfoot sighting stories, and much more," according to the website.
According to event officials, former wildlife correspondent for National Geographic Dr. Mireya Mayor, the president of the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization Matt Moneymaker, and star of the Travel Channel's Mountain Monsters, are among the speakers at this year's festival.
The free event kicks off at 10 AM on Saturday at Bond Park. More information can be found here.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.