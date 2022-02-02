There were already big expectations for the snow storm that started hitting Colorado last night, but those lofty expectations were blown away, with one part of Colorado that was projected to get six to eight inches of snow getting a reported 22 inches and counting.
Both Denver and Colorado Springs were projected to get between six and eight inches of snow in the most likely scenario, however Denver ended up reporting 11 inches on Wednesday morning in one area and Colorado Springs reported 22 in the south-southwestern part of the city.
With snow expected to keep falling into the afternoon, more accumulation is on the way for some parts of the state, as can be seen in the map below.
Here's a look at how much snow has already landed around Colorado, according to the National Weather Service:
Editor's Note: The totals below are the totals reported to the National Weather Service and aren't measured at a specific time. However, all measurements were taken within the last six hours. As these update, some places will likely add to their totals. See the most up-to-date information here. Totals shown are the highest reported totals in places with multiple reporting stations unless noted otherwise.
- South-southwest Colorado Springs (Cheyenne Mountain area): 22 inches
- Security (near Colorado Springs): 22 inches
- Wolf Creek Pass: 14 inches
- LaPorte: 12 inches
- Air Force academy: 12 inches
- Southwest Colorado Springs: 12 inches
- Black Forest: 12 inches
- Cañon City: 12 inches
- Commerce City: 12 inches
- Denver (east): 11 inches
- Loveland: 11 inches
- Rye: 11 inches
- Rosita: 11 inches
- Aurora: 10.5 inches
- Federal Heights: 10.5 inches
- Highlands Ranch: 10 inches
- Westcliffe: 10 inches
- Crescent Village: 10 inches
- Wheat Ridge: 9.5 inches
- Westminster: 9.5 inches
- Arvada: 9.2 inches
- Monument: 9 inches
- Manitou Springs: 9 inches
- Northglenn: 8.7 inches
- Lakewood: 8.5 inches
- Wetmore: 8.5 inches
- Broomfield: 8.4 inches
- Erie: 8.3 inches
- Rocky Flats: 8.2 inches
- Boulder: 8.1 inches
- Castle Rock: 8 inches
- Genesee: 8 inches
- Longmont: 7.7 inches
- Louisville: 7.6 inches
- Littleton: l7.5 inches
- Golden: 7.5 inches
- Nederland: 7.5 inches
- Falcon: 7 inches
- Greeley: 6.5 inches
- Parker: 6 inches
- Monarch Pass: 5 inches
- Pueblo: 3.5 inches
- Denver International Airport: 2.1 inches
- Creede: 1.5 inches
See more totals here. Additional totals will likely be added and updates will take place throughout the day.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.