According to the National Weather Service, big snow is expected to hit Colorado through Wednesday evening.
As much as 36 inches of snow may land in the southwest portion of the state, with up to a foot or more expected in many central mountain areas, as well as mountains around Grand Junction.
That being said, some of the most disruptive impacts are expected to take place in the Denver metro area and in the central to northern region of the Eastern Plains.
See the expected snowfall on the forecast map below and note the large portion of the northeastern part of the state that's looking at totals up to a foot. In recent weeks, when weather of this nature has hit this area, it has resulted in widespread road closures.
A 'high-end' forecast shows an even more extreme scenario.
The first part of the state to get hit will be the southwest, with snow expected to start picking up by Monday afternoon. A winter storm warning has already been issued for this region through Wednesday, with travel expected to be difficult.
Meanwhile, snow is expected to really start dumping in the Denver area and on the Eastern Plains on Tuesday evening, stretching into Wednesday. As far as Denver goes, 'moderate' risk is expected between 6 PM on Tuesday through noon on Wednesday. The highest level of risk throughout this weather event will likely be the 6 AM-to-noon period in the Northeast Plains. Risks and impacts would be greatly amplified if the 'high-end' snowfall occurs.
See a full breakdown of risk on the Front Range and Eastern Plains, provided by the Boulder branch of the National Weather Service, below:
In terms of which ski resorts are expected to benefit the most from this snowstorm, OpenSnow puts Wolf Creek at the top of the list, with 34 inches of powder expected over the next five days. See their full report here.
Long story, short – buckle up, Colorado – winter weather is on the way. Even if the higher end snow forecast totals aren't seen, impacts will likely be widespread. Stay tuned for forecast changes and find alerts related to a specific area on the National Weather Service website.
