The lineup for the highly-anticipated Telluride Blues and Brews Festival has been released and it's star-studded.
Set to take places from September 15 to 17, the 29th Annual Telluride blues and Brews Festival will feature Bonnie Raitt, The Roots, The Revivalists, The Word, The Robert Cray Band, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, and more. Genres of music represented at the show will include blues, funk, indie, rock, gospel, and soul music.
"The 2023 artist lineup ranks as one of the best in our 29 year legacy," said Festival Founder Steve Gumble. "Not only is Bonnie Raitt a legendary artist, but is on fire right now after a massive ‘Song of the Year’ win at the Grammy Awards and we are thrilled to welcome her back to our stage."
Artists will be performing on thee stages in the iconic Colorado mountain town, surrounded by scenic views and festivities. There will be a selection of food and craft vendors present, with the weekend will also including comedy performances, a 5K race, yoga, hiking, and biking.
As far as the 'Brews' aspect goes, 23 breweries will be attending the Brewers Showcase, featured during five tasting sessions. There will also be a multi-course beer pairing dinner that's offered.
Here's a look at the full line-up of performances:
- Bonnie Raitt
- The Roots
- The Revivalists
- The Word featuring: Luther Dickinson, Cody Dickinson, Robert Randolph, John Medeski & Raymond 'Ray Ray' Holloman
- The Robert Cray Band
- Christone "Kingfish" Ingram
- The Teskey Brothers
- The Record Company
- Anders Osborne
- Buffalo Nichols
- Adia Victoria
- The Heavy Heavy
- Jackie Venson
- GA-20
- Ally Venable Band
- Thornetta Davis
- The Rumble ft. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
- Lady A
- Lightnin Malcolm & Jimmy 'Duck' Holmes
- Kirk Fletcher
- Mathias Lattin
- Dedicated Men of Zion
- Lil' Jimmy Reed
- Gail Ceasar
- Rip Lee Pryor
- Music Maker Revue band ft. Ardie Dean, Fred Thomas, Albert White
- Joe Waters
- Ben Rice Band
- D&G Railroad
- Scramble Campbell
Tickets are set to go on sale on March 15.
Find additional details here.
Thought I'd read previously that Robert Plant and Alison Krauss were going to be there, would love to see them! Bonnie Raitt too, and wouldn't mind seeing Robert Cray and Robert Randolph again. Prices are pretty steep though, but then what isn't these days!
