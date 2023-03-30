Big names are set to headline the entertainment at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo this year, to take place from August 25 through September 4.
On August 31, popular comedian Gabriel 'Fluffy' Iglesias will take the stage at the Southwest Motors Event Center. On Friday, September 1, Lady A, formerly Lady Antebellum, will perform with special guest Kat & Alex. The following night, on September 2, Lil Jon will perform with guest Chingy.
Tickets for the Lady A show cost $50 to $70, though ticket information for the other nights is yet to be released.
More information can be found here.
