Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) has announced that the Application period for big-game licenses in Colorado will open on March 1.
"Hunters hoping to draw a big-game license in Colorado in 2022 are urged to review the changes in license requirements and fees in the 2022 Colorado Big Game brochure prior to the March 1 opening of the primary draw application period (March 1 - April 5 at 8 p.m. MT). Hunters are encouraged to submit their applications early to avoid complications or delays," CPW said in news release.
The video below discusses the changes that applicants can expect this year.
“It’s very important that all hunters read the 2022 Colorado Big Game brochure, which is available at all CPW office locations and online,” said CPW Public Information Officer Travis Duncan.
“We’re encouraging all hunters to check their online accounts to ensure their contact information is current and credit card information is up-to-date. Then check your account after the draw to see the draw results, your preference point levels and the status of your payments,” Duncan said.
For more information visit the CPW website, here.
