Colorado Parks and Wildlife has issued a reminder to the public that restrictions on shed antler collection run through the end of April on all public land west of I-25.
According to authorities, this restriction is in place to help protect wintering big-game animals and sage grouse from human disturbance during winter and early spring – a time of the year when populations tend to already be under stress.
While other forms of recreation can cause disturbances, shed collection tends to send participating parties specifically to areas where animals are located. Additionally, an increase in participation has led to a more competitive environment, which can mean more people looking for antlers earlier in the season.
With a strong snowpack present in much of Colorado, this has likely been a stressful winter for wildlife looking for food.
Additional restrictions are also in place in the Gunnison Basin, which makes it illegal to participate in shed collection from sunset to 10 AM from May 1 to May 15.
Those caught illegally collecting shed antlers can face a $137 fine, along with additional fines related to each antler that is collected. Rule breakers may also be subject to penalties associated with harassing wildlife. Both illegal collection and wildlife harassment carry penalties related to hunting license suspension, as well.
Given the way fines related to illegal shed collection can stack on top of each other, participation in the activity outside of when it is permitted can carry a hefty cost.
“CPW determined closures were needed because shed-antler collecting has become a very popular recreational activity,” said wildlife officer Cassidy English of Colorado Springs. “To make matters worse, CPW has seen an uptick in unethical behavior by shed-antler hunters who were seen chasing deer, elk and moose until their antlers fell off. Obviously, this puts undue stress on already stressed out animals."
Report illegal shed collection by calling 1-877-265-6648. Monetary rewards may be available and individuals may remain anonymous.
According to officials, "deer in Colorado are known to shed their antlers from mid-January through March. Elk may start in February, running through April, and moose typically drop their palmate antlers November through January."
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.