US-36, north of Boulder. Photo Credit: NWS.

According to Rocky Mountain National Park, they've got "big, fat flakes" of snow falling on the east side of the park, with mix of rain and snow hitting much of the northern Front Range.

The National Weather Service states that a band of snow showers are moving off of higher terrain and into the area of Fort Collins and Boulder. Flakes are also reportedly falling in Denver.

Accumulations are expected to be minimal, but snow may cause some travel issues as warm temperatures make roads slushy. Problems have already been reported on US-36.

Expect showers and cold weather to continue from Tuesday through Thursday with possible hazardous travel.

According to OpenSnow.com, parts of the state will see between 5 and 10 inches through Wednesday.

