President Joe Biden is expected to tour the damage of Colorado's Marshall Fire on Friday en route to a memorial service for deceased former Senator Harry Reid, which will be in Nevada. He will be accompanied by the First Lady.
Biden previously approved a disaster declaration request in Colorado last Saturday in relation to the Marshall Fire, with funding set to help impacted individuals find temporary housing, to help cover uninsured property losses, to help business owners recover, and to help fund emergency work completed by the government and other organizations.
The Marshall Fire, which spread rapidly through parts of Boulder County last Thursday, has been deemed the most destructive wildfire in Colorado's history, responsible for destroying more than 900 homes.
