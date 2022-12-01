Ambulance Photo Credit: MattGush (iStock).

Photo Credit: MattGush (iStock).

 MattGush

According to the Grand Junction Police Department, a hit and run took place on Wednesday night at about 7:10 PM involving a sedan and a bicyclist. After the collision, the sedan, described as 'light-colored', left the scene.

The collision took place in the area of Highway 50 and Linden Avenue. The bicyclist that was involved, a 28-year-old male, was left with serious bodily injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Junction Police Department via their non-emergency line at 970-242-6707.

During the shorter daylight hours of winter months, drivers need to be extra aware of pedestrians and cyclists on roads. It's also important for pedestrians and cyclists to make themselves visible by wearing lights and reflective clothing. Lights are the best bet when it comes to been seen.

STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.