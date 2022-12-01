According to the Grand Junction Police Department, a hit and run took place on Wednesday night at about 7:10 PM involving a sedan and a bicyclist. After the collision, the sedan, described as 'light-colored', left the scene.
The collision took place in the area of Highway 50 and Linden Avenue. The bicyclist that was involved, a 28-year-old male, was left with serious bodily injuries and was transported to the hospital.
The driver of the vehicle has not been identified and the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Junction Police Department via their non-emergency line at 970-242-6707.
During the shorter daylight hours of winter months, drivers need to be extra aware of pedestrians and cyclists on roads. It's also important for pedestrians and cyclists to make themselves visible by wearing lights and reflective clothing. Lights are the best bet when it comes to been seen.
