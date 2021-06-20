Deputies are searching for a man missing out of Aspen after he did not return from a bike ride Saturday, June 19, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff's Office.
Greg Smith reportedly left for a bike ride on Snowmass Creek Road about 7 p.m. Saturday and has not returned as of early Sunday, June 20.
Smith was wearing a yellow jersey (shown in above photo) and riding a teal Bianchi road bike (shown in above photo).
Those with information regarding Smith can call 911 or 970-920-5310.
Mountain Rescue Aspen members will be walking and driving along Snowmass Creek Road and East Sopris Creek Road Sunday in search of Smith. Authorities ask motorists in the area to use caution and drive slowly.
