A bicyclist was fatally struck in Colorado early Sunday by a compact sedan driven by a man suspected to be under the influence of drugs, according to Lakewood Police Department.
The woman was riding east in the bike lane along West Alameda Parkway in Lakewood when she was struck by the eastbound car that drifted into the lane, police said.
The collision occurred about 10 AM Sunday at the intersection of West Alameda Parkway and South Indiana Street.
The bicyclist, whose name was not released, was transported to a hospital where she died of her injuries.
The man, whose name was also not released, involved in the crash remained on scene. He was arrested by Lakewood Police and faces a DUI-D (drugs) charge with the possibility of an additional charge of vehicular manslaughter, which will be presented to the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, police said.
Speed is not considered to be a factor in the crash, police said.
Lakewood is a suburb west of Denver and is the 5th-largest city in the metro area.
