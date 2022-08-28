A 57-year-old cyclist was injured on Saturday after being struck by a vehicle on Weld County Road 54, near Weld County Road 43, according to a news release from Colorado State Patrol.
The cyclist was riding eastbound on CR-54 when the accident occurred at around 8:55 AM. An eastbound vehicle struck the cyclist from behind, and left the scene.
According to the release, the cyclist suffered moderate injuries and was transported to the Northern Colorado Medical Center.
"The unknown vehicle is believed to be a silver sedan. It is missing most or all of the passenger side mirror, and may have damage on its passenger side. No specific make or model is known," the release said.
Anyone with information on this incident asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol dispatch center at 303-239-4501.
