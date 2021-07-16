Hikers are being warned to use extra caution after open space areas in Jefferson County, Colorado were hit by a spree of thefts.
Three vehicles were broken into at various trailheads in Jefferson County Open Space areas and several valuables were stolen, including laptops, backpacks, iPad, and phone, according to a local park ranger named Mark.
"This is a great reminder to please leave valuables at home, lock them in your trunk (or out of sight), or take them with you," said the park ranger in a tweet on Friday.
Rangers just responded to 3 vehicle break-ins where valuables were stolen (laptops, backpacks, iPad, & phones) at trailheads @JeffcoOpenSpace. This is a great reminder to please leave valuables at home, lock them in your trunk (or out of sight), or take them with you.— Mark (@JCOSRanger15) July 16, 2021
The Jefferson County Open Space includes 56,000 acres of preserved land spanning 27 parks, with 252 miles of hiking trails.
Has your vehicle ever been broken into at a trailhead in Colorado? Let us know in the comments below.
Editor's Note: Avoid leaving valuables inside your vehicle parked at the trailhead. If you can't take items with you, stash them in the trunk or underneath the seat. Here are a few extra tips for choosing the right trails and preventing breaks-ins.
Saw three cars with broken windows at Waterton Canyon - Deputy said it's often people with very tight pants and no pocket for wallet and valuables who ae targeted.
Also these are professional thieves, "underneath the seat" doesn't protect anyone.
Never ever leave valuables in your car. I believe I was apart of the same crime spree. This was in Highlands Ranch though at a dog park and outdoor space 2019. They watched me and waited for me to put my purse behind my seat, get my dogs and immediately broke into my car. They stole my identity and cleaned out my bank account negative $12K+ I have an open report with Arapahoe County Sheriff department, however they have never returned my calls or given me an update. There was also security footage of criminals at Walgreens using my cards and at the bank. Never ever leave valuables in your car!!!
