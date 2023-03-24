According to Denver Zoo, one of their female Rocky Mountain goats passed away on the evening of March 22 after experiencing a medical emergency.
Crews found the goat in the emergency situation and determined she was having a miscarriage. She was immediately brought to the Animal Hospital for an emergency surgery. At that point, her heart stopped and the team performed CPR.
Her heart was beating again and she was stable, also having recovered from anesthesia. Unfortunately, she ended up passing away later that evening.
"What I saw from our teams was nothing short of doing everything they could to try to save her. They worked valiantly for hours trying to save her life, and while this is not the outcome we all hoped for, I am proud of our team for never giving up on her and giving all they had," said Senior Vice President of Life Sciences Brian Aucone.
Willow was born in Washington in 2019, but was declared a nuisance animal due to human-wildlife conflict in the area. She was moved to Denver Zoo in 2020. The team described Willow as a "feisty, curious, beautiful floof."
Willow was a beloved member of the zoo family.
