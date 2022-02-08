One Colorado man is pleading for information after a carjacker stole not only his van, but his beloved dog, Zuri, who was inside the vehicle at the time of the theft.
Bryan Parks was completing an Instacart delivery on the corner of 22nd Street and High Street in Denver on Sunday, when the incident occurred.
"I had accidentally given the wrong groceries away and had to go back to fix the mistake," Parks said.
He reportedly walked away from his car to drop correct the order with the keys in the ignition.
"I left the heat on so Zuri would stay warm,' Parks said.
Before he made it to the door, he noticed another vehicle pull up parallel to his van.
"It looked like an old undercover cop car," Parks said. In moments, a woman got out of the car, hopped into the van, and began driving away.
"I tried to pursue them on foot, but I couldn't keep up. I lost them around York and 25th," he said.
"I just want my dog back. I don't care about my possessions. I don't care about my van. There is a life at stake here," Parks said.
Zuri is a 9-year-old bluenose Pitbull with light brown fur. At the time that she was taken, Zuri was wearing the purple jacket pictured below.
"My van has a distinct bumper sticker that says "I love Portland, Maine," with a Vermont License plate, and there is a noticeable rust spot over the right front wheel. I have a Grey Thule Skybox with a fake New York vanity plate sticker that reads FURTHUR," Parks said in a Facebook post regarding the incident.
"She's like my kid. I don't know what it is like to have a human child, but she is my kid. We have traveled to 43 states together, and I want to make it to 50. I just want to know if she is safe," Parks said.
Parks made a report of the Denver Police Department on Sunday.
"They told me that my car would go into a national data base, but the only way that they would be able to recover the car would be if the thief was pulled over for a traffic infraction or if it was abandoned," said Parks in regard to filing the report.
Parks is offering $1,000 for the safe return of his dog, with no questions asked.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives from the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).
Bryan has also stated that he can be contacted directly through the "Help Find Zuri" Facebook page. Bryan has also made a GoFundMe page to help with the effort.
