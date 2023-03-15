Spoonful fo Crickets

Photo Credit: casketcase (iStock).

 casketcase

Denver's La Diabla is serving up some very unique limited time offerings through March 19 during their 'Festival de Bichos' celebration. What's 'bichos' translate to? It's Spanish for 'bugs'.

The festival includes a sampler platter that features roasted crickets, ants, larvae, and worms as the protein in a variety of Mexican dishes. A report from Denver Post says the platter costs $66.60 (though Denverite says it'll cost $50).

On a social media post about the event, a lot of excited commenters express interest in the uncommon cuisine.

The bug platter can be ordered directly from the server with no reservations or additional ticket required.

And don't worry about La Diabla's credentials – this Mexican restaurant that specializes in pozole has a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews and was also voted as one of the country's 50 best new restaurants of 2022 by Bon Appétit.

Bug-based dishes are known for being high in protein and these bugs are served up with a Mexican twist. Note that those with a shellfish allergy should avoid consuming insects without consulting their allergist first.

If you've got an adventurous palate, this is sure to be one of the best opportunities to try bug-based cuisine in the Mile High City.

STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)

Director of Content and Operations

Spencer McKee is OutThere Colorado's Director of Content and Operations. In his spare time, Spencer loves to hike, rock climb, and trail run. He's on a mission to summit all 58 of Colorado's fourteeners and has already climbed more than half.

Newsletters

Get OutThere

Signup today for free and be the first to get notified on new updates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.