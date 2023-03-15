Denver's La Diabla is serving up some very unique limited time offerings through March 19 during their 'Festival de Bichos' celebration. What's 'bichos' translate to? It's Spanish for 'bugs'.
The festival includes a sampler platter that features roasted crickets, ants, larvae, and worms as the protein in a variety of Mexican dishes. A report from Denver Post says the platter costs $66.60 (though Denverite says it'll cost $50).
On a social media post about the event, a lot of excited commenters express interest in the uncommon cuisine.
The bug platter can be ordered directly from the server with no reservations or additional ticket required.
And don't worry about La Diabla's credentials – this Mexican restaurant that specializes in pozole has a 4.6-star rating on Google Reviews and was also voted as one of the country's 50 best new restaurants of 2022 by Bon Appétit.
Bug-based dishes are known for being high in protein and these bugs are served up with a Mexican twist. Note that those with a shellfish allergy should avoid consuming insects without consulting their allergist first.
If you've got an adventurous palate, this is sure to be one of the best opportunities to try bug-based cuisine in the Mile High City.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.