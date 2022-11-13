Ice skating has returned to the heart of downtown Colorado Springs, with the iconic Acacia Park skating rink officially open to the public since Friday.
This year, 'Skate in the Park' will be open daily from 10 AM until 9 PM until January 31, excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas days. The rink will also be closing at 3 PM on New Years Eve and New Years Day.
Roughly 22,000 people skate at Acacia Park each season, according a news release from the city. This year, the rink will be hosting several themed events for guests to plan ahead for like glow in the dark night.
"Admission is $10 per skater and includes skates. Children 4 and under are free with a paid adult. A $1 discount is available all season for patrons with a valid military or first responder ID. Activities will be offered throughout the season including an opportunity to skate with the Air Force Falcons Hockey Team and U.S. Figure Skating," the release said.
For more information visit DowntownCS.com/Skate.
