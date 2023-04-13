Dinger the dinosaur mascot for the Colorado Rockies. Photo: AP file, via Gazette.

A video that captures a fan tackling the Colorado Rockies mascot at a recent game has gone viral and local law enforcement is investigating the incident as assault.

During a home game against the St. Louis Cardinals, a man jumped from the crowd and tackled the beloved Dinger the dinosaur mascot as he danced on a dugout roof.

Fans in the crowd suspected the man was drunk at the time. In the video from the scene, the crowd is relatively non-reactive. Dinger continued to perform, though no information has been readily available regarding whether or not the person inside the suit was injured.

Watch the clip below:

A report from the Denver Post indicates that the incident is being investigated as assault.

