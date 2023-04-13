A video that captures a fan tackling the Colorado Rockies mascot at a recent game has gone viral and local law enforcement is investigating the incident as assault.
During a home game against the St. Louis Cardinals, a man jumped from the crowd and tackled the beloved Dinger the dinosaur mascot as he danced on a dugout roof.
Fans in the crowd suspected the man was drunk at the time. In the video from the scene, the crowd is relatively non-reactive. Dinger continued to perform, though no information has been readily available regarding whether or not the person inside the suit was injured.
Watch the clip below:
Boooo, drunk guy. 💜 you, Dinger! pic.twitter.com/3Fe2HYO6yz— 𝚌𝚘𝚛𝚒𝚗𝚗𝚊 (@_coco0218) April 11, 2023
A report from the Denver Post indicates that the incident is being investigated as assault.
STAY INFORMED: Get free Colorado news with our daily newsletter (Click here)
(1) comment
He should be barred from colors field forever
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.