Popular Colorado craft brewer Outer Range Brewing Company is set to expand their operations to a second location in Sallanches, France by winter 2022.
“When thinking about our next location, we knew we had to find a location as aspirational and awe-inspiring as our original location in Frisco,” said Outer Range Co-Founder Lee Cleghorn in a news release.
The decision to take Outer Range Brewing Company international came after the brewery's co-founders, Lee and Emily Cleghorn, spent time in Europe to collaborate with European breweries, the release said.
"The similarities between Sallanches and Frisco are remarkable. We were absolutely blown away by the incredible mountainscapes and down-to-earth local community. It felt like home away from home," Emily Cleghorn said in the release.
Construction on the new brewery is set to begin in the spring, the company announced.
"As for the beer, they’ve purchased identical brew systems to assure the beer brewed overseas will be of the same quality they’ve become known for in the US," the release said.
The French location's tap list will include flagship beers brewed in Frisco, but will also feature newly cultivated brews using European techniques.
“Our motto is ‘leave the life below,’ so we had to stay true to our values and go big with our next move. So why not go to the place where aprés was invented?” he said.
Outer Range is not the only Colorado brewery with expansion on the horizon – though its new location will definitely be the farthest from home.
Ratio Beerworks opened its second brewery just last week in the River North District of Denver. The huge new taproom boasts an outdoor patio that can host up 1,000 people, according to a report from WestWord.com.
Westbound & Down, from Idaho Springs, has also added a new brewery to their roster. The new location, called 'the Mill', opened in Lafayette in December 2021.
