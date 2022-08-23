Officials from the Granby Police Department need help identifying two suspects who were caught on camera stealing a cat from the Country Ace Hardware store in Granby.
On August 19, at about 11 AM, suspects were seen putting Morris, the store's beloved orange cat, into their car and driving away. The incident was caught on a security camera.
"Our goal is simply to get Morris returned home where he can continue to bring smiles to our team and community as he roams the store and lot. No questions asked. Please bring Morris home," a Facebook post from the store reads.
Photos of Morris and the suspects can be seen below:
Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the photos or has any other information about the case should contact police at (970) 887-3007.
STAY INFORMED: Sign-up for the daily OutThere Colorado newsletter here
(1) comment
I've been saying it for years now - they're are some low life's on this planet who would steal what you just deposited if you failed to flush it down!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.