The 2021 Fat Bear Week voting has concluded, and 25-year-old Alaskan bear, Otis, has won for a fourth time with a whopping 51,230 votes.
"Otis returned to Brooks River later than usual in 2021. Yet, he quickly made up for lost time by utilizing his patience and mastery of fishing," according to the explore.org results.
The voter based competition is single elimination tournament, hosted by Katmai Conservancy, explore.org, and rangers at Katmai National Park in Anchorage, Alaska.
"Fat Bear Week is to the natural world what March Madness is to college basketball,” says explore.org founder Charlie Annenberg Weingarten in a news release.
For each two-bear matchup, votes are counted and the bear voted fattest of the pair advances in the competition.
Although, this is Otis' fourth win in the last 10 years, his victory was a bit of an upset because of the his age. Otis also reportedly has a couple of missing canines, as well as other worn teeth, according to explore.com.
"While Otis occasionally appears to be napping or not paying attention, most of the time he’s focused on the water, and he experiences a relatively high salmon catch rate as a result," the website said.
This year's runner-up was a massive bear called Walker, who scored 44,384 votes.
“Bears arrive in July looking thin and frail. Now as winter approaches they are rotund and ready to retire into hibernation," Annenberg said.
Fat is the fuel that gets bears through the long winter hibernation. During fall, bears become more active to eat and drink as much as possible, according to the National Park Service. The fatter the bear now, the better chance they have of survival during the winter. Sounds like Otis will have a good shot at defending his title in 2022.
