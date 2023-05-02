A mother and her two children were attacked by a swarm of bees while taking family photos in Buckeye, Arizona on Sunday, according to a recent Facebook post by the Arizona Fire & Medical Authority (AFMA).
Teams from AFMA and the City of Buckeye Fire Department were deployed to Buckeye Valley after being notified by a 911 about the attack.
"The mother's quick thinking saved the children from being stung. She put them in the car and subsequently took the brunt of the bee stings," the post reads.
She was reportedly stung more than 75 times before the attack ended and was transported to the hospital. She has since recovered, the post says.
A video that was shared by AFMA shows crews conducting a rescue.
The video and the chilling 911 call can be found, here.
"If you are attacked by bees, getting inside to a safe place is key. Run in a straight line, cover your face, and get to shelter. Never get into water, and do not fight the bees," AFMA said.
