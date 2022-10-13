A well-known beer company is offering a select few access to a treasure trove of 'hidden gem' trails around the country, but they're asking involved adventurers to keep their lips sealed about where those 'secret spots' are.
As a means of celebrating the release of their outdoors-themed camouflaged packaging, Busch Light has hired a pro to put together a list of lesser-known trails around the country, compiling the collection in a document called the Busch Guyd. Granted, accessing the document isn't as easy as one might expect.
Not only do those seeking to access the list have to promise they won't share its contents via a non-disclosure agreement, only 200 people will get access to the list per week for four weeks, from October 5 through November 1.
"I solemnly attest that by accepting the terms of this NDA, I pledge with Busch Guy as my witness, that I will not share these beautiful trails outside of my trusted friends and family. No post, nor geo-tag, nor loose-lippedness shall occur upon my signature of this hallowed document," reads the NDA.
The penalty for breaking that promise? Declaring one's love for a glass of chardonnay, says the document.
The 200 winners will also receive a $5 pre-loaded card to spend on whatever they like – presumably Busch Light.
Find more information about this promotion here.
