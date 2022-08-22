To help prevent the spread of wildfires in Colorado, Busch Light is introducing a flame-free alternative for cooking hot meals on camping trips.
"Colorado, home to some of America’s most at-risk lands, has been hit especially hard as four of the last five largest forest fires in the state have taken place in the past five years. In response, and at the peak of camping season in the state, Busch Light is freely distributing a limited number of Busch Light Solar Cookers," officials said in a news release.
According to the product's webpage, the Busch Light Solar Cooker is easy to transport and simple to use. To activate the cooker, users must zip it up and place it in direct sunlight for 15 to 30 minutes. The inside of the cooker should then be hot enough to heat up a skillet.
For a limited time, the beer company will be offering solar cookers to Coloradans for free at fire departments in Estes Park, Red Feather Lakes, and Nederland.
“The impact of forest fires has been devastating to America’s great outdoors, with the threat continuing to increase each year. As the beer brewed for the great outdoors, Busch Light feels an obligation to contribute to the conservation of our nation’s tree-lined vistas from the threat of forest fires,” said Krystyn Stowe, Head of Marketing, Busch Family Brands at Anheuser-Busch in the release.
“By making the Busch Light Solar Cooker freely available and accessible to Coloradans this fall season, we hope to directly decrease the number of fires caused by humans, ensure people respect no-flame laws and provide education on the ingenious ways to safely enjoy and protect the great outdoors.”
It's unclear exactly what the capabilities are of the solar cooking, including what temperature it heats to.
For more information or to sign up for a free Busch Solar Cooker, visit the product's website, here.
