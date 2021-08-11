Be sure to lock up in bear county or you might find an uninvited guest inside your home rummaging through the refrigerator or pantry.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is warning residents to take steps to keep bears out after a string of break-ins have been reported this summer around Estes Park.
Several homes and vehicles have recently been broken into by curious and hungry black bears roaming around the mountain town. According to officials, most break-ins that took place involve a bear simply prying open a cracked window or unlocked door.
Several houses have recently been broken into by bears across @TownofEstesPark. Most incidents involved a bear prying open a cracked window (like in the photos).— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 11, 2021
Please make sure all home windows are closed COMPLETELY and latched. pic.twitter.com/DUXjcRpCov
"Bears are extremely smart and are not to be underestimated," CPW said in a tweet on Wednesday. "Most times in Estes when a bear gets into a house, they go straight to the refrigerator or pantry."
Bears are extremely smart & are not to be underestimated. Most times in Estes when a bear gets into a house, they go straight to the refrigerator or pantry.— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 11, 2021
This is a dangerous & learned behavior. It is entirely preventable by all of us that live in or visit bear country.
This isn't the first warning from wildlife officials in recent days. Less than a week ago, it was reported that a black bear broke into eight unlocked vehicles in one single night in Estes Park.
"This is a dangerous & learned behavior," the tweet goes on to add. "It is entirely preventable by all of us that live in or visit bear country."
Colorado is black bear country, with population numbers estimated between 17,000 to 20,000 across the state.
Here are a few tips from CPW to prevent human-bear conflicts:
- Keep garbage in a well-secured enclosure.
- Only put out garbage on the morning of pickup
- Clean garbage cans and BBQ grills regularly
- Take down all bird feeders
- Don’t leave pet food or stock feed outside
- Keep garage doors and windows closed and locked
- Remove attractants such as snacks, food wrappers, gum, and scented hand lotions from your car
- Always lock vehicle doors.
- Use bear-proof containers for food and scented items when camping
Estes Park is a one of the most popular getaway destinations in Colorado, located just outside of Rocky Mountain National Park. The mountain town is situated at 7,522 feet above sea level, about 90 miles away from the city of Denver.
Editor's Note: Do not feed the bears! It's important to remember that WILD animals can be dangerous and unpredictable. If you encounter a wild animal that appears sick, injured, or in need of care, do not attempt to touch or pick it up. Contact your nearest Colorado Parks and Wildlife office for help. For a list of region and area offices, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.