In this July 2020 photo provided by the Missouri Department of Conservation, a bear dubbed Bruno by social media is sedated and transported to safety by Missouri Department of Conservation staff in St. Charles County, Mo. Wildlife officials said Wednesday, June 30, 2021, the bear that gained a social media following while wandering through the U.S. Midwest has died after being hit by a vehicle in Louisiana. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said the male bear had to be euthanized because both of his back legs were broken. Bruno had traveled in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa before getting cornered between two interstates and drawing a crowd of hundreds in Missouri. (Missouri Department of Conservation via AP)