Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks reports that a bear recently became the 'star of the show' after discovering one of the city's wildlife monitoring cameras.
The camera snapped 580 photos, 400 of which were described as 'bear selfies.' The story has since gone nationally viral, covered by NBC News, USA Today, and Today.com (though Today called it a 'brown bear' – it's a black bear).
According to the City of Boulder, the wildlife monitoring program utilizes nine cameras across 46,000 acres of land, allowing officials to observe wildlife while also minimizing human presence in sensitive habitats. These motion sensor cameras snap a photo when an animal steps in front of them, using infrared light at night to capture images without causing a disturbance. The cameras can also record video.
The cameras are placed in areas where animals are known to traffic, providing a look at what types of species are passing through a given spot.
The 'bear selfie' images were captured on the night of November 23, 2022. It's likely this bear is now in hibernation, as are most bears in Colorado.
Flip through some of the images in the post below:
