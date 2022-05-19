Bears are getting active around the state of Colorado, with one report prompting a preemptive warning from the Loveland Police Department.
The department reported that a bear was spotted swimming at the popular Lake Loveland destination, which is located in an urbanized area. It's natural for bears to seek out water sources and sometimes those sources can be in places humans frequent. However, when bears are spotted enjoying nature in urban areas, it's important for the public not to interfere.
Those reporting this bear did exactly what they should have done, calling authorities and letting them know about the sighting in an area where a potentially dangerous interaction could take place. At that point, wildlife officials are able to decide if they should intervene if the likelihood of an incident is high.
The police department also told the public to stay away from the bear and to make sure any pets in the area are leashed.
As bear sightings become more common as spring progresses, it's important to make sure your home is 'bear safe.' Keep all doors and windows locked and make sure food and trash aren't made available anywhere on the property. This might mean waiting to put trash out for collection or using a special bear-proof trash can.
If you encounter a bear, stand your ground and talk loudly to the animal. Black bears tend to be skittish and are often easy to scare off, so it is important not to block their escape route. If the bear does attack, fight back – in Colorado, it's a black bear, not a grizzly, thus playing dead won't work.
Read more about bear safety on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website here.
