Despite no fans being allowed at Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, one furry spectator found a way to sneak in.
It was a wild day for the guards on duty at the Azuma Sports Park in Fukushima, after a bear made its way inside the stadium, not once but twice!
"A guard found a bear inside Azuma Sports Park early in the morning [Tuesday]," a Fukushima police spokesman told the Japan Times. "We also received similar information (Wednesday) morning," which was just hours before the first pitch of the Olympics.
The guards eventually scared the bear away, blasting off music and firecrackers, according to CBS News.
The game between Japan and Australia kicked off Wednesday, marking the first time softball has been played at the Olympics in 13 years, according to Fox News.
Two types of bears are found in Japan – the Asian black bear and the Ezo brown bear. The species of the bear spotted in the stadium was not mentioned.
Japan made the decision to ban all fans from all Olympic games in Tokyo and nearby venues this year following a swift rise in COVID-19 cases.
