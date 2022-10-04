A massive black bear was spotted in a tree in Douglas County on Tuesday after reportedly being seen eating a large amount of fermented apples.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office started receiving reports that a bear was scavenging in the area of Puma Run near McArthur Ranch Road in Highlands Ranch earlier in the day.
Deputies later found the bear resting in a tree.
According to a report from AtlasObscura.com, it is possible for a bear to get intoxicated from rotting fruit. However, it would take a huge amount.
"There is no way to confirm or deny if the bear is “drunk” per se, but we did get reports of the bear eating a large amount of aged, fermented apples," Public Information Officer Jason Blanchard said.
The sheriff's office is asking anyone in the area to keep their distance from the animal as it passes through. A Wednesday updated noted that the bear has since moved on from its position in the tree.
"Please store trashcans inside and keep your distance. Bears may look cute but can be EXTREMELY DANGEROUS to you and your pets. DOW has been advised," the sheriff's office said.
(1) comment
I’m sure the bear just stopped the one.
