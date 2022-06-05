A bear died on Saturday night after getting struck by a motorcycle on Interstate 25 in Colorado Springs, according to officials from the Colorado State Patrol.
There were two people on the motorcycle at the time of the crash. Both were taken to the hospital. Information regarding their condition was not available.
The bear was killed by the crash, and picked up by officers with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Fatal collisions with bears is is an unfortunately common occurrence in Colorado. CPW records indicate that approximately 106 bears are killed annually by vehicles.
This kind of accident with wildlife can be preventable by driving at safe speeds and keeping an eye out for wildlife on the road, particularly in the mornings and evenings.
