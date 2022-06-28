Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) have called off the search for a bear that injured a woman who was camping at the Monument Lake Resort in Trinidad last Friday.
The incident occurred at around 2 AM, when a bear popped a beach ball outside of the woman's tent.
"The noise woke the victim’s 2-year-old daughter, who started crying. The victim moved her daughter to comfort her, likely brushing the side of the tent."
The bear then swatted the tent and struck the woman's head through the fabric. She suffered minor injuries and did not seek medical attention.
CPW launched a search of the area with crews from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal & Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) and their dogs. Teams followed the bear's scent for several miles but it never stopped or treed, according to the release.
“We called off the team of dogs and pulled the trap out. Given the circumstances of this incident, we are confident there is not an aggressive bear in the area," said Mike Brown, CPW’s Area Wildlife Manager for the region said in a news release.
“The pursuit by the dogs and team had the effect of potentially relocating the bear involved in addition to hazing other bears within the area,” he said.
CPW is also working with the resort to make the campsite more bear-aware by getting bear-proof trash cans and teaching hazing techniques.
To protect both humans and bears, keep the following tips in mind while camping:
- Be mindful where you set up camp
- Keep your camp clean
- Store food and waste in a bear resistant place
- Hike in groups
CPW also recommends that campers sleep away from the walls of their tents to avoid getting wildlife's attention. More information on camping in bear country can be found here.
I think the bear got scared/freaked by the crying baby. Nobody's fault. Thank you CPW, you make me proud (and y'all Coloradoan bear advocates). Maybe we're evolving...
Thank you for not killing the bear. I have some experience with bear and never was attacked, even though I accidentally angered one while camping. He just gave me a few warnings to stop trying to take his picture at midnight while he was eating food the drunks left out on the picnic table while camping. He waited in the woods near us until morning and yelled at me when he heard me talking. Then he left the area. Lesson learned.
Glad that they're not looking for the bear any more as it seems to be an accident.
I used to carry a .22 pistol when I camped in the back country. I realized how ineffective it would be and now carry a nine mm. I would hate to use it but it could be me or him.
