Colorado Parks and Wildlife took to Twitter to inform the public that a bear they had relocated out of Boulder on June 5 was hit and killed by a vehicle.
Killed on June 16, the bear had traveled 24 miles back to the Boulder area from where it had been relocated, hit on Highway 36. Officials stated that the bear was returning to an area where it knew food was available.
When the bear was relocated on June 5, officials stated that it had been getting into trash and was indifferent to humans. This behavior can lead to a negative and potentially dangerous human-bear interaction, which was the reason for the relocation.
Those living in bear country should always make sure that all trash is secure. Trash can be a key attractant of bears to civilization.
