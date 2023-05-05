Spring is in full swing in Colorado and with it, comes the reemergence of bears around the state. Hungry from a winter of hibernation, these bears will be desperate to pack on the calories, making it that much more important for Centennial State residents to make sure all food sources are secure.
According to Bill Vogrin of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, a bear entered the open door of a home in the Broadmoor area of Colorado Springs. No injuries or other details were reported, but a trap has been set with the goal of catching the bear that was involved. That trap has been unsuccessful, thus far.
The Broadmoor area is located in the southwest portion of the city, close to mountainous terrain and the wildlife that comes with it. That being said, bears are known to venture deep into urban areas.
This incident is an important reminder for residents to keep doors and windows of their homes, garages, and sheds secure as bears are on the prowl. When bears learn to turn to human sources for food, whether it's trash, an accessible refrigerator, or a dirty grill, it greatly increases their risk of a negative interaction and euthanization.
Do your part to keep Colorado's bears safe by making sure potential food sources are non-existent or secure. Never attempt to feed wildlife, including bears.
